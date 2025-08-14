Catholic World News

Hebrew Catholics attend papal audience, seek to bridge Jewish, Catholic worlds

August 14, 2025

Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, highlighted the presence of 35 Hebrew-speaking Catholics at Pope Leo XIV’s August 13 general audience.

“We are returning home to be visible signs of hope,” said Father Piotr Zelazko, patriarchal vicar for the seven communities of Hebrew-speaking Catholics in the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. “Our daily hope is to build bridges between the Jewish and Catholic worlds, praying for the release of the hostages, as well as for an end to the suffering in Gaza and for all the victims of the conflict in the Holy Land.”

“We try to always be with anyone who lives in pain because mothers’ tears have no flag, and we as Christians must offer a light for all,” he added.

