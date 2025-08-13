Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, speaks on recognizing one’s sinful nature

August 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At this weekly public audience on August 13, Pope Leo XIV spoke about the need to recognize one’s own weakness and tendency toward sin, reflecting on how the apostles reacted at the Last Supper when Jesus said that one of them would betray Him.

Their question—“Surely it is not I?”—“is perhaps among the sincerest that we can ask ourselves,” the Holy Father said. He continued:

It is not the question of the innocent, but of the disciple who discovers himself to be fragile—not the cry of the guilty, but the whisper of one who, while wanting to love, is aware of being capable of doing harm.

