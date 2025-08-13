Catholic World News

FBI: 63 hate crimes against Catholics reported in 2024

August 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released its hate crime statistics for 2024.

The FBI’s Hate Crime in the United States Incident Analysis found 63 reported anti-Catholic hate crimes in the United States in 2024—and 437 anti-Catholic hate crimes over the past five years.

The same analysis found 2,321 reported anti-Jewish hate crimes in 2024, as well as 287 anti-Islamic hate crimes.

