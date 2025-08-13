Catholic World News

Papua prelate warns of false allegations of witchcraft

August 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a lecture to catechists, Archbishop Anton Bal of Madang, Papua New Guinea, warned against false allegations of witchcraft—allegations that sometimes lead to violence against the accused.

The prelate explained that false accusations are made to explain someone’s death. ”In times of mourning, evil takes advantage to insinuate itself,” he said. “But it is precisely then that the Church is called to be present.”

The western Pacific nation of 10 million (map) is 95% Christian (32% Catholic), with 3% adhering to ethnic religions.

