Cardinal Parolin begins trip to Burundi

August 13, 2025

The Secretariat of State announced that Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, is traveling to Burundi from August 12 to 18 at the invitation of Church and civil authorities.

Cardinal Parolin will be present at the “inauguration of the monument and laying of the foundation stone of the health center in honor of the Apostolic Nuncio, His Excellency Archbishop Michael Aidan Courtney, 23 years [sic] after his killing in an ambush, and the closing of the Jubilee for 60 years of diplomatic relations between Burundi and the Holy See,” according to the announcement.

Archbishop Courtney was murdered in Burundi 22 years ago, on December 29, 2003 (Cardinal Sodano homily, USCCB statement).

Burundi, an African Great Lakes nation of 13.6 million (map), is 94% Christian (60% Catholic), 4% ethnic religionist, and 2% Muslim.

