Papal general audience moved indoors because of heat

August 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Prefecture of the Papal Household announced that because of the forecast heat, the Pope’s August 13 general audience would be moved from St. Peter’s Square to Paul VI Audience Hall.

“Afterwards, the Holy Father will go to the Vatican Basilica to greet those who were unable to find a place in the Hall and who followed the audience on the maxiscreens,” the Prefecture added.

The expected high temperature in Rome on August 13 is 101 degrees.

