Vatican again overrules Canadian bishop’s decision to close parish

August 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: For the second time in less than two years, the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Clergy overturned Archbishop Peter Hundt’s decision to close a parish in Portugal Cove-St. Philips, Newfoundland.

The dicastery ruled that the prelate, who leads the Archdiocese of St. John’s, did not provide a just cause for closing the parish.

