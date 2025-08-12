Catholic World News

US bishops’ assistance to retired religious tops $1 billion

August 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Since 1988, the first year of the annual collection for retired religious, the US bishops’ National Religious Retirement Office (NRRO) has distributed $1,003,548,908 to religious institutes, according to a new statistical report.

Nearly $28.2 million was donated to the collection in 2024; $20.2 million was distributed to women’s institutes and $9.8 million to men’s institutes. The $1.8-million deficit in 2024 was covered by reserves: since 1988, total collections have exceeded total disbursements by $29 million.

According to the report, 28,779 of the nation’s 49,551 religious belong to institutes assisted by the NRRO. Of those 28,779, only 7,483 are under 70.

