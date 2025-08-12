Catholic World News

Names of children killed in Israeli-Palestinian conflict to be read aloud at Cardinal Zuppi’s prayer for peace

August 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, will pray for peace in the Holy Land on the Vigil of the Assumption in Montesole, the site of the largest Nazi massacre of civilians in Italy.

“We will read all the names of the [Israeli and Palestinian] children killed on and since October 7,” 2023, Cardinal Zuppi said. “We want to remember their names one by one, to honor each of them and rescue them from anonymity. No one is a number. Every person has a name, an identity.”

“For the Holy Land, as between Russia and Ukraine, the only truly viable path is to sit around a table to reach a ceasefire as quickly as possible,” added the prelate, who sees a danger in “becoming accustomed to this escalation of death and destruction. Let us start again with the children and the horror that their suffering must inspire in everyone.”

