Catholic World News

Vatican expands paternity leave, other family benefits

August 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Maximino Caballero Ledo, the lay prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, announced that Pope Leo XIV has approved additional days of paternity leave for curial employees, as well as three days of monthly paid leave for parents of children with severe disabilities.

The changes were proposed by the Labor Office of the Apostolic See (ULSA), and published in an Italian-language rescript.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!