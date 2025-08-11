Catholic World News

Jesus teaches us to put ourselves at the service of others, Pope tells pilgrims

August 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the Gospel reading of the day, Pope Leo XIV said on August 10 that Jesus “exhorts us not to keep to ourselves the gifts that God has given us, but rather to use them generously for the good of others, especially those most in need of our help.”

“It is not simply a matter of sharing the material goods we have, but putting our skills, time, love, presence and compassion at the service of others,” Pope Leo told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his Sunday Angelus address. The Pope went on to describe the works of mercy as “the most secure and profitable bank where we can entrust the treasure of our existence, because there, as the Gospel teaches us, with ‘two small copper coins’ even the poor widow becomes the richest person in the world.”

“Therefore, wherever we are, in the family, parish, school or workplace, we should try not to miss any opportunity to act with love,” Pope Leo added. “This is the type of vigilance that Jesus asks of us: to grow in the habit of being attentive, ready and sensitive to one another, just as he is with us in every moment.”

