Indian state to deny benefits to Christian, Muslim Dalits

August 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The leader of the Indian state of Maharashtra (map) announced the exclusion of Dalits from government benefits if they convert to Christianity or Islam.

Buddhist, Hindu, and Sikh Dalits—once more commonly known as “untouchables”—will retain their benefits, which include scholarships and job quotas.

