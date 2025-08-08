Catholic World News

New Cincinnati archbishop defends record at Chicago’s Casa Jesus

August 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Robert Casey, a former Chicago auxiliary bishop who was appointed archbishop of Cincinnati in February, defended his record at Casa Jesus, a discernment program for potential seminarians who spoke Spanish. Then-Father Casey directed the program, now closed, from 1999 to 2003, following a year as associate director.

“If I would see anything that was out of character, out of order, I would have the ability to send them home,” he told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I took my role seriously. When I look back, I’m proud of my work there.”

The Pillar reported that “some former seminarians alleged sexual activity among some Casa Jesus residents, and said that it was part of a current of licentiousness tolerated there for decades ... At least 10 alumni of the program were later removed from priestly ministry or laicized—and in some cases arrested—because of sexual misconduct allegations of various kinds.”

