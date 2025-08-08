Catholic World News

Missouri sues Planned Parenthood for false advertising

August 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Missouri’s attorney general filed suit against Planned Parenthood over its claims that the abortion drug mifepristone is “very safe” and safer than Tylenol.

“Planned Parenthood’s statements are outright false, and at the very least unlawfully misleading,” Attorney General Andrew Bailey stated in the lawsuit, which seeks $1.8 million in damages.

