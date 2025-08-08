Catholic World News

Cardinal Zuppi calls on Italian dioceses to pray for peace

August 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Italian Episcopal Conference urged Italian dioceses and movements to pray for peace.

“The dramatic moment of violence, hatred and death that we are witnessing commits us to intensify our prayer for an unarmed and disarming peace,” said Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna. “Accepting the pressing appeal of Pope Leo XIV, all our communities are invited to ask the King of Peace to remove the horrors and tears of war from humanity as soon as possible.”

Cardinal Zuppi encouraged the celebration of votive Masses for peace, the insertion of prayers for peace in the intercessions of the Liturgy of the Hours, and the scheduling of times of prayer and adoration for the intention.

