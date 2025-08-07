Catholic World News

Pope-emeritus Benedict rejected doubts about resignation

August 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict XIV rejected arguments that his resignation was invalid, in a 2014 letter to Msgr. Nicholas Bux, who had worked with the former Pontiff at the then-Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

“To say that in my resignation I would have left ‘only the exercise of the ministry and not also the munus’ is contrary to clear dogmatic-canonical doctrine. If some journalists speak of a ‘creeping schism’, they do not deserve any attention,” the former Pope wrote.

The full text of the letter will be published in a forthcoming book by Msgr. Bux.

