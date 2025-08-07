Catholic World News

Federal court: Arkansas law on posting Ten Commandments is ‘obviously unconstitutional’

August 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A new Arkansas law requiring the posting of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms is “plainly unconstitutional” and “obviously unconstitutional,” a federal district court ruled.

Judge Timothy Brooks, appointed to the bench by President Obama, halted enforcement of the law in the four school districts that challenged it. He wrote:

Why would Arkansas pass an obviously unconstitutional law? Most likely because the State is part of a coordinated strategy among several states to inject Christian religious doctrine into public-school classrooms. These states view the past decade of rulings by the Supreme Court on religious displays in public spaces as a signal that the Court would be open to revisiting its precedent on religious displays in the public school context.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!