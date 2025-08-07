Catholic World News

Women religious call for day of prayer, fasting for peace on August 14

August 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The International Union of Superiors General called for the observance of August 14, the eve of the Feast of the Assumption, as a day of prayer and fasting for peace.

The women religious said that “in a world torn apart by war and inhumanity—in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine, Myanmar, Haiti, Democratic Republic of the Congo and in so many other countries wounded by both visible and invisible conflicts—we cannot remain silent spectators.”

“We invite you, in a spirit of communion and Gospel co-responsibility, to join in a collective act of prayer, discernment and witness, so that peace may not only be hoped for, but built,” they continued. “In particular, we propose that 14 August be lived as a day of fasting and prayer, seeking the intercession of the Mother of God, Our Lady of Peace, whose feast we celebrate on 15 August.”

