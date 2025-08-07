Catholic World News

Pope encourages African Catholics to build ‘networks of support’

August 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV sent a video message to participants in a conference organized by the Pan-African Catholic Theology and Pastoral Network and encouraged them in their reflections on the conference theme, “Journeying together in hope as Church Family of God in Africa.”

“Perhaps at times more prominence is given to the virtues of faith and charity; yet, hope has a vital role on our earthly pilgrimage,” Pope Leo said.

The Pontiff also encouraged participants to “keep building up the family of the local Churches in your various countries and areas, so that there are networks of support available to all our brothers and sisters in Christ, and also to the wider society, especially those on the peripheries.”

