Pontiff will open Diocese of Rome’s pastoral year

August 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the vicar general of His Holiness for the Diocese of Rome and archpriest of the Lateran Basilica, announced that Pope Leo XIV will open the diocese’s pastoral year.

“Our Bishop has joyfully accepted” the invitation to be present at “the beginning of the pastoral year and will come to our Cathedral Basilica [the Lateran Basilica] on September 19, in the afternoon, to mark out the path of our Church within a great Diocesan Assembly,” Cardinal Reina wrote in an August 4 letter on the recently completed Jubilee of Youth.

