Catholic World News

US author Marilynne Robinson writes front-page Gospel commentary for Vatican newspaper

August 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper published a front-page reflection reading by Marilynne Robinson, an American novelist and essayist, on the upcoming Sunday Gospel reading (Luke 12:35-48).

Robinson, who received a Pulitzer Prize for her novel Gilead, wrote:

We love our master [Christ] dearly. But his absence has become a habit for us, and we feel at ease. We tell ourselves that, even with a few days’ notice, we could make some repairs, tidy up a few things ... But then we thought of the negligence he would surely see behind our hasty changes, our attempt to deceive him, and we felt relieved to return to the comfort of habit. The pain we would see on our master’s face would instantly reevaluate our entire life.

Earlier this year, Robinson wrote a front-page Gospel commentary for L’Osservatore Romano on the Easter Sunday Gospel.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!