US author Marilynne Robinson writes front-page Easter reflection for Vatican newspaper

April 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper has published a front-page reflection on the Easter Sunday Gospel reading (John 20:1-9) by Marilynne Robinson, an American novelist and essayist.

Robinson, who received a Pulitzer Prize for her novel Gilead, writes that when Mary Magdalene reached Christ’s empty tomb and saw only the linen cloths, she ran to the tell the disciples, assuming that the Romans or the Temple authorities had taken Christ’s Body.

“Those linen cloths could have been taken away with the body, or, if the theft had been violent and hasty, they could have fallen to the ground,” continued Robinson, a Congregationalist Christian. “But someone seemed to have stopped for a moment to put things in order, like a courteous guest taking leave of the house of Death.”

