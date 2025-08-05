Catholic World News

Trump moves to curb abortions at VA hospitals

August 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump administration has proposed new rules that would end abortions for military veterans at hospitals run by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The rules would reverse a policy adopted by the Biden administration, which allowed for abortions in VA hospitals—including those hospitals located in states that have effectively banned the practice.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

