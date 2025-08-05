Catholic World News

Pope encourages young Medjugorje pilgrims

August 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message dated July 9 and released August 4, Pope Leo XIV encouraged participants in the 36th Youth Festival in Medjugorje to “seek out true encounters,” following the example of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Elizabeth at the Visitation.

“Along the way, if any of you feel within the calling to a special vocation, to the consecrated life or the priesthood, I encourage you not to be afraid to respond,” Pope Leo added. “That invitation, which you feel vibrate within, comes from God, who speaks to our hearts. Listen to him with confidence: indeed, the word of the Lord not only makes us truly free and happy, but also authentically fulfils us as men and as Christians.”

