We are with the young people of Gaza and Ukraine, Pope tells jubilee pilgrims

August 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of a Mass attended by one million pilgrims for the Jubilee of Youth, Pope Leo XIV said that “in communion with Christ, our peace and hope for the world, we are closer than ever to young people who suffer the most serious evils, which are caused by other human beings.”

“We are with the young people of Gaza, we are with the young people of Ukraine, with those of every land bloodied by war,” Pope Leo said. “My young brothers and sisters, you are the sign that a different world is possible: a world of fraternity and friendship, where conflicts are not resolved with weapons but with dialogue.”

The Pope added:

Yes, with Christ it is possible! With his love, with his forgiveness, and with the power of his Spirit. My dear friends, united to Jesus, like branches to the vine, you will bear much fruit. You will be the salt of the earth and the light of the world. You will be seeds of hope where you live, in your families, among your friends, at school, at work, and in sports. You will be seeds of hope with Christ, our hope.

