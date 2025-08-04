Catholic World News

Pope receives Egyptian youth following death of fellow pilgrim

August 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Egyptian pilgrims in Rome for the Jubilee of Youth after one of their number, 18-year-old Pascale Rafic, died of a heart attack.

“St. Augustine tells us that when someone dies of course it is very human and very natural to cry, to feel that pain, to feel the loss of someone who is dear to us, and yet he also says, do not mourn as pagans do, because we too have seen Jesus Christ die on the cross and rise from the dead,” Pope Leo said.

The Pope added, “So, we thought at least, in the midst of this pain, that you all experience for the loss of your friend, that at least to have this opportunity to come together to pray, to renew our faith, and to ask God both for the eternal rest of our sister but also for strengthening and consolation, strengthening of our faith and to be renewed in hope and as Church, as brothers and sisters, we therefore have gathered together for that reason.”

