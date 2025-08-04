Catholic World News

Papal gratitude for artists at jubilee vigil

August 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On August 2, Pope Leo XIV thanked the artists who would perform later that evening at the vigil during the Jubilee of Youth.

The Pope concluded his brief remarks, delivered in Italian, with these words:

Thank you for this moment, and I ask God to bless you and help you to accompany these young people who also have a great need to find the true joy, the true happiness that we all find in Jesus Christ. Best wishes to you and many thanks!

