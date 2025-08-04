Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper asks: ‘Who decides the life of the children of Gaza?’

August 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In “Chi decide della vita dei bambini di Gaza?” [Who decides the life of the children of Gaza?], a prominent front-page article in the August 1 edition of the Vatican newspaper, a leading Franciscan official in the Holy Land deplored starvation there.

Father Ibrahim Faltas, OFM, the vicar of the Custody of the Holy Land, asked, “Who decides on a child’s death? Who refuses to give them food if they’re hungry, water if they’re thirsty, or medicine if they’re sick? ... What drives a human being to attack and destroy the lives of children?”

He added, “What do the concentration camps, monuments to a history that must never be repeated, remind us of? ... Who decides that a malnourished mother must witness the death of her child because she can’t breastfeed him and formula isn’t arriving in Gaza?”

Father Faltas also related “news that shocked me and that I never wanted to hear: many children [in Gaza] try to kill themselves, and often succeed.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!