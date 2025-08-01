Catholic World News

5 years after devastating port blast, Lebanon lives with trauma and hope

August 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In interviews with Aid to the Church in Need, Catholics in Lebanon recalled the 2020 Beirut explosion, which killed 218, displaced 300,000 people, and caused over $15 billion in property damage.

“At a personal level, it was the most difficult thing that I have experienced in the past five years,” said Syriac Catholic Bishop Jules Boutros, who added:

We are passing through dark nights, and that’s where we are called to shine. The light that we are holding is the light of Jesus Christ. It’s not our light, our politics, our culture, our geography, our history, our knowledge, or our wisdom. It’s the wisdom of the cross, and it’s the light of the resurrection, through which Jesus has overcome evil.

