Vatican newspaper draws attention to Angola unrest; leading prelate appeals for calm

August 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent article in its July 31 edition to unrest in the southwestern African nation of Angola (map).

The Vatican newspaper reported that “at least 22 [are] dead, 200 injured, and 1,200 arrested in violence that erupted after the government’s decision to increase fuel prices.” In her article, Giada Aquilino drew on the testimony of Father Luigino Frattin, an Italian missionary who has ministered there since 1999.

Archbishop José Manuel Imbamba of Saurimo, president of the episcopal conference, “emphasized that despite the levels of poverty and destitution recorded in the country, acts of vandalism and unrest, which undermine social well-being, cannot be tolerated,” Aquilino reported.

