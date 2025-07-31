Catholic World News

Papal prayer for Congo parish massacre victims, persecuted Christians

July 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his July 30 general audience, Pope Leo XIV prayed for victims of the recent terrorist attack on a parish in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“I renew my deep sorrow for the brutal terrorist attack that occurred during the night between 26 and 27 July in Komanda, in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where over 40 Christians were killed in a church during a prayer vigil, and in their own homes,” Pope Leo told the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

“As I entrust the victims to God’s loving Mercy, I pray for the wounded and for Christians around the world who continue to suffer violence and persecution,” he added. “I urge those with local and international responsibility, to work together in order to prevent such tragedies.”

