As Jubilee of Youth begins, Pope, youth call for peace in the world

July 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Following the conclusion of the welcoming Mass at the Jubilee of Youth—the largest event to date for the 2025 jubilee year—Pope Leo XIV offered an unexpected greeting to the 120,000 young pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

“Let us walk together with our faith in Jesus Christ,” Pope Leo said. “We must also cry out for peace in the world. Let us all say, ‘We want peace in the world!’”

After the young people said, “We want peace in the world,” the Pope added, “Let us pray for peace. Let us pray for peace and be witnesses of the peace and reconciliation of Jesus Christ, the light that we are all seeking for today’s world.”

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, was the principal celebrant at the Mass.

