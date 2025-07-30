Catholic World News

Let us be ‘influenced’ and changed by the love of Christ, Cardinal Tagle preaches to influencers

July 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on July 29 for participants in the Jubilee of Digital Missionaries and Catholic Influencers.

“Jesus is not a face or voice generated by a digital program,” he preached. “He is the image of the Invisible God, the first-born of all creation. Love cannot be generated by an algorithm. Only a divine person with a human heart can love divinely and humanly, effecting profound and enduring change.”

