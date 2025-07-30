Catholic World News

Pope meets with new French Catholics, stresses importance of Baptism

July 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication (French)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received a group of French neophytes and catechumens on July 29 and reflected on the importance of the Sacrament of Baptism.

“Baptism makes us full members of God’s great family,” Pope Leo said. “The initiative always comes from him and we respond to it by experiencing his love that saves us.”

“Baptism introduces us into communion with Christ and gives life,” he continued. “It commits us to renounce a culture of death that is very present in our society. This culture of death manifests itself today in indifference, contempt for others, drugs, the search for an easy life, a sexuality that becomes entertainment and objectification of the human person, injustice, etc.”

“Baptism makes us witnesses of Christ,” the Pope added. “You are called to share your experience of faith with others, witnessing to Christ’s love and becoming missionary disciples.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!