Protect environment, Pontiff urges French scouts

July 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to French participants in a scouting rally, Pope Leo XIV called attention to the urgency of addressing the “environmental devastation that is occurring.”

The Pope said that scouts, with their special appreciation for the outdoors, should understand that “in the face of pollution and climate change, the loss of biodiversity, the deterioration of life and social degradation, global inequalities, the lack of drinking water and access to energy for many populations, an ecological education is essential for everyone to reverse the order of things.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

