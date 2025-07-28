Catholic World News

Warsaw archdiocese seeks laicization of priest charged with brutal murder

July 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Warsaw, Poland, has asked the Vatican to laicize a priest who was arrested and charged with the brutal murder of a homeless man.

The priest—whose name has not been made public because of Polish privacy law—was charged on July 26 with “murder with particular cruelty,” after he reportedly beat his victim with an axe and set him on fire, apparently after a personal dispute.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

