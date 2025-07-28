Catholic World News

APSA reports healthy profits on Vatican investments

July 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA), the body that handles the Vatican’s investments, has reported a profit of €62.2 million ($74.4 million) for the 2024 budget year, allowing for a contribution of €46.1 million ($53.7 million) to cover expenses of the Holy See.

Both figures, contained in a reported that was released July 18, represent substantial increases over the previous year’s performanceÚ €16 million more in profits, and €8 million more turned into revenue for the Holy See.

Archbishop Giordano Piccinotti, the president of AAPSA, said that the reported showed “one of the best budgets in recent years.” He said: “APSA is doing its duty. We are going to provide significant coverage for the Curia’s financials needs.”

The archbishop said that “rationalism, transparency, and professionalism” help to explain the successful year. He noted that the year’s profit easily surpassed a target of €50 million.

APSA manages a large investment portfolio, including more than 4,000 real-estate properties, most of which are owned by APSA and rented out for residential or commercial use. The profits from these investments help to offset what has become a recurring annual budget deficit for the Vatican.

