Gaza Catholic teen recounts Israeli strike on parish

July 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Zaher Farah, a 15-year-old Gaza Catholic, described the recent Israeli strike on Holy Family Church.

“Around 10:15 in the morning, we heard a terrifying and loud noise inside the church,” the teen recounted in a brief article published by Vatican News. “I didn’t expect the main building to be bombed. I couldn’t believe it, and I still couldn’t believe it when I saw some parishioners lying on the ground, bleeding.”

After sharing memories of the dead and wounded, Farah wrote, “We ask God to let us live in peace and for the war to end as soon as possible.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

