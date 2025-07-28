Catholic World News

Pope upholds Vietnamese protomartyr as model for nation’s catechists

July 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message to Vietnamese catechists, Pope Leo XIV upheld the example of Blessed Andrew of Phú Yên, the protomartyr of Vietnam, on the 400th anniversary of his birth.

“Today, we ask the Patron of Catechists to intercede for us, so that like him we may, with unshaken faith, invoke the name of Jesus, even when we find ourselves in difficulty,” Pope Leo said in his July 25 message, as he thanked 64,000 Vietnamese catechists for their generosity.

“Never underestimate the gift you are: by your teaching and example, you draw children and youth into friendship with Jesus,” the Pope continued. “You are sent by the Church to be living signs of God’s love: humble servants like Blessed Andrew, full of missionary zeal. The Church rejoices in you and encourages you to walk with joy in this noble mission.”

