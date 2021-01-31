Catholic World News

Background: World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly

July 26, 2025

On July 27, the Church commemorates the 5th World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly. Pope Leo XIV’s message for the day is entitled “Blessed are those who have not lost hope“ (cf. Sirach 14:2).

On January 31, 2021, Pope Francis announced the establishment of the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, “which will be held throughout the Church every year on the fourth Sunday of July, close to the feast of Saints Joachim and Anne, Jesus’ ‘grandparents.’”

“The Holy Spirit still stirs up thoughts and words of wisdom in the elderly today: their voice is precious because it sings the praises of God and safeguards the roots of peoples,” the Pope explained. “They remind us that old age is a gift and that grandparents are the link between generations, passing on the experience of life and faith to the young. Grandparents are often forgotten, and we forget this wealth of preserving roots and passing on.”

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops states that “the US bishops have approved the transfer of the celebration of World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly in the US to the first weekend after Labor Day (September 6 and 7, 2025) to coincide with National Grandparents (and the Elderly) Day in the United States as many local communities, schools, and parishes have celebrated for some time.”

The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life has published resources for the day. In addition to Pope Leo’s message, Pope Francis’s messages for the day (2021-2024) are available on the Vatican website.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!