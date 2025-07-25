Catholic World News

NY archdiocese reports strong response to priest-recruitment program

July 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New York has reported a powerful response to a program designed to attract young men interested in exploring a vocation to the priesthood.

The “Called by Name” program drew nearly 800 responses. “It’s more than I would have hoped for, for sure,” said Father George Sears, a spokesman for the archdiocese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

