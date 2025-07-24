Catholic World News

Driver crashes truck into sanctuary of Texas church

July 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Lumberton, Texas, called in FBI assistance to investigate an incident in which a woman drove a pickup truck through the foyer and into the sanctuary of a Catholic church.

Windows and pews in the church were damaged, and the driver was treated for minor injuries. Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins said that he did not believe the crash was accidental.

