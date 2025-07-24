Catholic World News

Vatican court rejects appeal by ousted auditor general

July 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Court of Appeal has rejected a bid by Libero Milone, the former auditor general, to revive his wrongful-termination suit.

Last year a Vatican tribunal dismissed Milone’s claim against the Secretariat of State, ruling that Cardinal (then Archbishop) Angelo Becciu, who forced Milone’s resignation, was acting on his own. The appeals court affirmed that decision, saying that the case against the Secretariat of State was rightly dismissed because of “the groundlessness of the claim brought against it.”

While Cardinal Becciu has been convicted on several counts of financial misconduct, the appeals court noted that he has never faced charges for forcing Milone’s resignation. The appeals court ordered Milone to pay the costs of the original trial, which could amount to tens of thousands of dollars.

Milone has insisted that he was forced out because, as auditor general, he had uncovered clear evidence of widespread financial corruption inside the Vatican. He had threatened in the past to make that evidence public if the Vatican courts did not hear his appeal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!