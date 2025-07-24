Catholic World News

Church desecrated in DR Congo

July 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic church was desecrated on July 21 in Ituri Province in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Diocese of Bunia attributed the sacrilege to CODECO, an association of militia groups.

