Following peace deal, USCCB committee chairman expresses solidarity with African region’s bishops

July 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace expressed “profound ecclesial solidarity with the bishops of the Association of Episcopal Conferences of Central Africa (ACEAC) and all the faithful of Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Rwanda, as you work to defend human dignity and propose peaceful alternatives to violence in the Great Lakes sub-region.”

“We are hopeful that the peace agreement signed by the foreign ministers of the DRC and Rwanda on June 27th in Washington will serve as a tangible step towards addressing the complex crisis that has caused such grave violence,” Bishop A. Elias Zaidan wrote in a letter to ACEAC’s president, in reference to the DRC-Rwanda peace agreement.

Bishop Zaidan’s letter to ACEAC followed a similar letter to the chairman of the National Episcopal Conference of the Congo’s Justice and Peace Commission.

