Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman expresses ‘profound solidarity’ with DR Congo

July 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace expressed “profound solidarity with the Bishops of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the whole Congolese people as you continue your tireless work for lasting peace and social cohesion in your country.”

“We are hopeful that the peace agreement signed by the foreign ministers of the DRC and Rwanda on June 27th in Washington will serve as a tangible step towards ending the long history of violence and displacement suffered by our brothers and sisters in the East of the country,” Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, the Maronite bishop of Los Angeles, wrote in a recent letter to the chairman of the National Episcopal Conference of the Congo’s Justice and Peace Commission.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, a Central African nation of 115.4 million (map), is 95% Christian (51% Catholic), with 2% adhering to ethnic religions. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2023.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!