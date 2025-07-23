Catholic World News

FBI investigated priest who refused to disclose conversations with convert

CWN Editor's Note: The FBI office in Richmond, Virginia started an investigation of a local Catholic priest after the priest declined to answer questions about his conversations with a man who was interested in entering the Catholic Church, the House Judiciary Committee reports.

The FBI monitored the priest’s travel and credit-card purchases, looking for more information, according to the House report, which found: “There appeared to be no legitimate law-enforcement purpose for investigating this priest.”

The Richmond FBI office was the source of a controversial memo suggesting an investigation of “radical traditionalist” Catholic communities.

