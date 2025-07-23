Catholic World News

Pope returns from Castel Ganolfo to Vatican

July 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV returned to the Vatican on July 23 after a brief working vacation at Castel Gondolfo.

During a short meeting with journalists before his departure from the papal summer residence, the Pope called for an end to the arms trade.”

