Pope remembers Cardinal Vingt-Trois as ‘good and zealous shepherd’

July 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV sent a telegram of condolence to Archbishop Laurent Ulrich of Paris following the death of Cardinal André Vingt-Trois.

Pope Leo described the cardinal as a “good and zealous shepherd” during his 12 years as archbishop of Paris. The Pope prayed that “having given himself in pastoral ministry and having, in his final days, shared in the Cross of Christ in his own flesh, the Risen Lord may now welcome him into His home of rest, peace, and light.”

