In DR Congo, Church and state clash over pregnant girls in schools

July 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo ordered schools not to expel girls who become pregnant, causing a Church-state clash.

As a matter of policy, pregnant girls are expelled from Catholic schools and asked to attend state schools instead.

The Central African nation of 115.4 million (map) is 95% Christian (51% Catholic), with 2% adhering to ethnic religions. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2023.

